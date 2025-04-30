 
The Weeknd gushes over ‘cool' Jenna Ortega for 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega star in the former’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

April 30, 2025

The Weeknd talked about working with Jenna Ortega
The Weeknd just opened up about how much he enjoyed working with Jenna Ortega.

Ortega and the singer star together in Hurry Up Tomorrow, a project helmed by Trey Edward Shults, co-written by Reza Fahim and The Weeknd himself.

He praised the Wednesday star, deeming her "pretty important" in his career and an impressive figure on set.

"You’re also a producer on the first film that I’ve ever done, which is kind of cool. So I think you have become a pretty important person in my career,” he told Jenna during the conversation for V magazine.

The Weeknd continued, "The film that we worked on is deeply personal to me, but you brought so much insight to it. It’s no surprise.”

You’re an incredible actress, but what I discovered on set, and what I love, love, love telling people, is how incredible your instincts are as a storyteller and a filmmaker,” he further praised.

Additionally, as the Scream actress found herself in the spotlight from a very young age, the Save Your Tears hitmaker mentioned, "Our experiences (of stardom) are a little different. When I was your age, I was able to hold on to being anonymous a little longer.”

"My fans didn’t really know what I looked like until maybe three projects in. So, I was very calculated because I didn’t want to get thrown in, and I wanted to experience life behind the camera. It was a luxury I was able to kind of carve out for myself,” he added.

After The Weeknd expressed gratitude over having the "luxury" of remaining anonymous for a while even when he was making music, he concluded:

"But you’re able to handle it with so much grace. I mean, the only advice I can really give you is to stay close to the people who knew you before all this."

