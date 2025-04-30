Meghan Markle gives rare insight into early romance with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is revealing the real reason she calls Prince Harry with a pet name.



The Duchess of Sussex, who sat with IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima this week, touched upon the significance of calling her husband ‘H.’

Meghan shared: “Probably at the beginning of us dating, when everything was in code.”

“People didn’t know we were dating for, talk about memory lane, so long ago.

“I mean, it’ll be our seven-year wedding anniversary soon.

“I couldn’t tell anyone who I was dating, and who was keeping [the secret], so I think we were just on a letter basis.”

She added: “I like it. I love nicknames.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.