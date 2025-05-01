Travis Kelce teases Jason after his daughter called him ‘Daddy'

Travis Kelce takes funny jab at Jason

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce had a teasing conversation over saying "Mommy" and "Daddy"

In a recent chat during their New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers showed their sweet sibling dynamic while not missing a chance to poke fun at each other.

As the duo revealed that next week their mom Donna Kelce is going to make an appearance for Mother's Day special episode Jason called out Kelce to call their mom, "Mommy" as he is "a grown man" now.

"Travis, you're a grown man. Stop calling Mom, Mommy," the retired NFL star said.

Travis kept repeatedly saying "Mommy."

"Stop that right now," Jason said after they jokingly went back and forth.

"We're gonna keep doing it," Travis replied, proudly admitting. "I'm so comfortable with my manhood, Jason."

Jason explained it wasn’t about proving “manhood” but about “not being weird,” though Travis brushed it off and doubled down on his joke.

Later during the podcast, One of Jason's daughters came in the background and called him "Daddy".

"Jason, you need to correct her right now," Travis mocked Jason. "She either calls you Dad or Dada. She does not call you Daddy. She does not call you Daddy. If she calls you Daddy, that's just weird."

"No. Travis, she's a toddler," Jason retorted.

It is pertinent to mention that Jason shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Finnely, four weeks old, with wife Kylie Kelce.