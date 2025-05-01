King Charles leaves visitors disappointed after Sandringham Estate emergency

King Charles' Sandringham Estate shuts down after shocking disaster

King Charles' Sandringham Estate in Norfolk was forced to close its doors to visitors on May 1.

Due to an unexpected plumbing emergency, the visitors were left disappointed.

As per the statement from the Sandringham team, the spokesperson said, "The Estate is currently closed all day to due an emergency plumbing issue. The includes The House, The Gardens, Sandringham Restaurant and Courtyard Facilities," as quoted by Mirror.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. The Royal Parkland is still available to visit, but there will be no toilet facilities open," it added.

Notably, the Anglian Water also issued an update, "We're really sorry but some customers in Sandringham and surrounding areas may have either very low water pressure or no water at all. This is being caused by a burst water main in your area."

It is worth mentioning that although King Charles and Queen Camilla often stay at Sandringham, the King was not present during the incident.

King Charles is currently in London for a cancer support event at Buckingham Palace.