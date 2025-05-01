 
Geo News

King Charles leaves visitors disappointed after Sandringham Estate emergency

King Charles in London as Sandringham Estate faces emergency shutdown

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 01, 2025

King Charles Sandringham Estate shuts down after shocking disaster
King Charles' Sandringham Estate shuts down after shocking disaster

King Charles' Sandringham Estate in Norfolk was forced to close its doors to visitors on May 1.

Due to an unexpected plumbing emergency, the visitors were left disappointed.

As per the statement from the Sandringham team, the spokesperson said, "The Estate is currently closed all day to due an emergency plumbing issue. The includes The House, The Gardens, Sandringham Restaurant and Courtyard Facilities," as quoted by Mirror.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. The Royal Parkland is still available to visit, but there will be no toilet facilities open," it added.

Notably, the Anglian Water also issued an update, "We're really sorry but some customers in Sandringham and surrounding areas may have either very low water pressure or no water at all. This is being caused by a burst water main in your area."

It is worth mentioning that although King Charles and Queen Camilla often stay at Sandringham, the King was not present during the incident.

King Charles is currently in London for a cancer support event at Buckingham Palace.

How does Tom Cruise relax?
How does Tom Cruise relax?
Prince Harry to leave Archie on his birthday to attend award tied to Diana
Prince Harry to leave Archie on his birthday to attend award tied to Diana
David Beckam's sons receive comparison with Prince William, Harry: Report
David Beckam's sons receive comparison with Prince William, Harry: Report
'The Notebook' actor sheds light on fans' biggest query about the ending
'The Notebook' actor sheds light on fans' biggest query about the ending
Meghan Markle calls marrying Prince Harry like ‘Super Mario Bros' ending
Meghan Markle calls marrying Prince Harry like ‘Super Mario Bros' ending
Princess Eugenie may be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bridge back to Royals
Princess Eugenie may be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bridge back to Royals
David Beckham sons indulged in cold war ahead of his 50th birthday: Report
David Beckham sons indulged in cold war ahead of his 50th birthday: Report
Kensington Palace drops new video hinting at major Royal surprise video
Kensington Palace drops new video hinting at major Royal surprise