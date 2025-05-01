Nicole Richie reflects on her passion for vintage fashion

Nicole Richie's passion for vintage fashion comes to light

Nicole Richie is a die-hard fan of vintage fashion.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the 43-year-old American fashion designer and actress said, "Vintage shopping is so emotional. That hunt is something that I really enjoy. It's not for everyone.”

Richie added, “Not all of my friends like to go vintage shopping because it's more physical. You're digging and you're finding and you're figuring out what feels right to you.”

The Chuk star, a certified handbag obsessive and a long-time customer of the secondhand luxury retailer, has turned her love for thrifts into a new partnership with Fashionphile.

Notably, she also made a special collection of pre-owned luxury accessories exclusively for Fashionphile for brands, including Gucci, Hermès, Balenciaga, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Christian Dior.

For jewellery, Richie curated a collection from brands such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Tiffany and Hermès watches.

Notably, the reality TV star’s love for handbags remains on top as she confessed, "I do love bags. I collect bags. I don't get rid of any of my bags, and if I do want to get another bag, I'm always looking to Fashionphile to help me source those accessories."

"I like partnering with people who do appreciate those moments of the past, knowing that they will come back around and in a way that I didn't even think they were going to. I had no idea that all of those Balenciaga motorcycle bags were going to have a whole second wave, and I'm so happy that I didn't get rid of any of mine,” Richie noted.