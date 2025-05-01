Margaret Cho raves over Jay Leno after witnessing 'beautiful' moment

Margaret Cho calls Jay Leno 'what a man' after seeing THIS

Margaret Cho tearfully opened up about her encounter with Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday, April 30, the 56-year-old American comedian and actress chronicled a touching tale when she saw Lenos during her and Jay’s performance at a comedy club.

Margaret recalled, "We were in the green room, and I had my dog. Mavis wanted to say hi to my dog, so I brought my dog over, and Jay was leaning down and just kind of whispering in her ear.”

She added, "Kind of just saying things like, 'Oh, do you want to say hi to the dog?' Understanding that she had some difficulty with what was going on in the room and a little bit of confusion."

The Fire Island actress continued, "He was getting ahead of it by really quietly leaning over and just explaining to her what was happening."

Sharing her insight on the moment, Margaret got emotional and went on to note by saying, "The romance of that... That's love. We always see these big, grand expressions of love on social media where people are taking you on these whirlwind vacations and going on a yacht or going to Paris or whatever. It's like all this s*****."

The love between Jay and Mavis felt unadulterated, as the Tooken star quipped, “That's love. I'm sure it could be so easy to put somebody who has dementia in a facility or put them at home when you can just go out.”

“But he's bringing her around, and whenever she's having a moment, he just leans down and explains what's going on. To me, that's romance. May that love find me. How beautiful,” Cho said before remarking, "What a man."

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Jay and Mavis tied that knot in 1980 but their relationship transformed in a new and better way when the 75-year-old American television host and comedian filed for conservatorship for his wife following her “advanced dementia” diagnosis in January 2024.