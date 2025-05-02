 
Geo News

King Charles discontinues common household item from Palace

King Charles real fears laid bare amid sanitary problems

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 02, 2025

King Charles absolutely dreads a common plumbing item from bathrooms.

His Majesty absolutely dreads the idea of wet wipes in his toilets and has asked cleaning staff to not bring it into the premises.

Ex— cleaner at the Buckingham Palace, Anne reveals: “At the palace, wet wipes caused significant plumbing issues. 

“Despite being advertised as ‘flushable,’ they don’t break down in the system like toilet paper does,” she adds.

“This led to repeated blockages and costly plumbing repairs. It became clear that they simply weren’t worth the trouble,” notes the ex staffer.

This comes a day after His Majesty got up close and personal about his cancer battle in a profound note.

In his official statement, the 76-year-old says: "Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones. But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity.

"It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organisations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years. And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits - that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion,” he adds.

