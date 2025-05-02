Netflix dominates the 2025 Peabody Awards

Netflix tops the 2025 Peabody Awards

Netflix is far ahead in the streaming race and is now leading the 2025 Peabody Awards.



According to the results, the streamer has won six awards, four of which are in the documentary category.

Daughters, Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa, The Remarkable Life of Ibelin and Will & Harper. The rest is in the entertainment section for Baby Reindeer and Ripley.

Second in line is HBO MAX. It won four awards for the documentaries Night is Not Eternal, STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. The Truth vs. Alex Jones and Fantasmas.

On the third is PBS, which won three awards: One With the Whale, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, and The Only Doctor.

In a press release, Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones said, “The winners of the 85th annual Peabody Awards encompass a wide range of contemporary and historical issues, including the war in Gaza, rural healthcare, a focus on disabilities, authoritarianism, and sexual violence.“

He continued, "Whether enlightening audiences on global issues or bringing a smile and sense of community through thoughtful entertainment, these works deserve to be recognized and celebrated.”

On the other hand, Roy Wood Jr. will helm the award show on June 1 as 27 jurors unanimously chose the 34 Peabody winners.