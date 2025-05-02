Joe Manganiello admits he was urged to change name in Hollywood

Joe Manganiello is touching upon the idea of changing his last name.



The Magic Mike star reveals he was once suggested to pick an easier name early on in his career.

Speaking at the season 5 premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Joe told host Pat Sajak: "They did ask me to change my name, my original manager, but I said, 'You know what, people are gonna have to learn how to pronounce it and spell it.'”

He then quipped: “And here we are, 20-odd years later, and no one can pronounce it or spell it!”

This comes as Pat announced retiring from Wheel of Fortune in 2024.

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” Pat said last year.

“I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there."

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade," he added.

"And I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game."