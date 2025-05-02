Camila Alves McConaughey on ensuring their kids give back

Camila Alves McConaughey gets candid about raising teens

Camila Alves McConaughey is opening up about her parenting journey with her husband of 13 years Matthew McConaughey.

The 42-year-old former model, who now helps run her and her husband's Just Keep Livin foundation, recently reflected on their charity work as a family of five.

"We've been doing the foundation since Levi was born, so they've been seeing what we do throughout their whole lives," the activist told People Magazine, who shares son Levi, 16, daughter Vida, 15, and another son, Livingston, 12, with her actor husband.

"And we get them as active as much as they can, but we also do a lot of things with them with other organisations," Camila continued of her three kids.

"So Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving is part of our Thanksgiving routine where we get over there and do the new deliveries. Any country we go to, any location we go to work, we always end up doing some form of charity things."

Camila, who also works on their annual MJ&M fundraiser, also revealed how they still make time for charity even when on vacations—hoping their kids give back even later.

"Honestly, we all know as parents, you can only do your best. Kids are going to do what they're going to do," she said. "But we can try our best. So I'm hoping that because they grew up with this hands-on experience of giving back, of doing community work, that they will carry that on."

On a concluding note, the mom-of-three emphasised handling imperfection with patience.

"I don't truly believe in a parent [that] tells me like, 'Oh, my teenagers are perfect,'" she told the publication. "They're trying to figure it out, it's a complex stage, but also just beautiful. You get to become, still parents, but also friends."