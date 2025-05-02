Country singer Brandon Davis announces birth of twin babies

Country icon Brandon Davis welcomes twin girls with wife destiny

Brandon Davis and wife Destiny have welcomed two twin babies into their family.

The country singer's wife gave birth to two healthy baby girls on Monday, with Remi Kate weighing 5 lbs., 11 oz., and Rori Beck weighing 6 lbs., 3 oz.

Davis, 31, announced the news on Friday via a joint Instagram post with his wife.

"We were actually torn between Remi and Rori before we knew it was twins," the couple shared with People Magazine, who also shared the intention behind the names of their fifth and sixth child.

"Rori was definitely inspired by Gilmore Girls and her middle name Beck is in honor of Destiny's grandmother who passed in 2024."

"Luckily, we were blessed with two babies and didn't have to choose between the two names!" they added.

The couple is already parents to four kids—Maleah, 10, Brantley, 9, Granger, 7, and Easton, 5.

The parents of six also got candid about the difficulties that came along the way as they tried to expand their family.

"God is so good and we are feeling so beyond blessed! The journey to this day has been a long one unlike anything we've ever experienced before, with IVF and a miscarriage along the way," they say. "We had honestly reached a point where we weren't sure if this day would ever come."

"God truly sent the final two pieces of our heart with these beautiful baby girls. Their older siblings are over the moon with their new baby sisters and have been the best helpers!" Davis and his wife shared.