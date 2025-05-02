Sophia Umansky discusses side effects of taking weight loss drug

Sophia Umansky suffers hair loss after taking popular weight loss drug

Kyle Richards’ daughter Sophia Umansky has recently discussed the side effects of taking a weight-loss medication.

On Wednesday, the TV personality revealed in a TikTok clip that she’s been taking the weight loss drug Mounjaro for the past four months.

The 25-year-old added that one side effect she is dealing with is hair loss.

“I am very lucky that I have so much hair, because at the rate that I’ve been losing hair, I’m gonna be bald in about a week,” said the brunette beauty.

“I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say like maybe for the past three weeks to a month, I’ve noticed a dramatic hair loss situation,” explained Sophia .

In the video, the Buying Beverly Hills star also shared photos of her bathroom showing various hair accumulations in the shower and sink.

“I’m just going to show you a quick little video of what my hair loss looks like, and this is every day,” said the TV star. "And you’re not even seeing the half of it.”