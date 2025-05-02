 
Geo News

Samuel L. Jackson celebrates wife LaTanya over Tony nomination

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson have been married since 1980

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 02, 2025

Samuel L. Jackson loud and proud as wife LaTanya earns Tony nomination
Samuel L. Jackson loud and proud as wife LaTanya earns Tony nomination

Samuel L. Jackson has a shoutout for his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

The actor, 76, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce his wife LaTanya's Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her role in Broadway's Purpose.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO THE INCREDIBLE @ltjackson_ ON THIS MOST DESERVED RECOGNITION," Jackson wrote with several photos of his wife. "WHEN DIAMONDS MEET, TONYS HAPPEN @purposeonbroadway @thetonyawards."

The comments section filled up with congratulatory messages from celebrities, including Jackson’s Captain Marvel costar Brie Larson and White Lotus star Walton Goggins.

Jackson also shared the post to his Instagram Stories as well as some other videos from the page Purpose.

LaTanya, who received her previous Tony nomination in 2014, reflected on the honour in a statement made to People Magazine.

"Being back on Broadway in a play as monumental as Purpose has been an incredible challenge and a true gift," she said of the show, which has received six Tony nominations in total.

"Thank you to our playwright, the once-in-a-generation talent, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins; and to our director, the great Phylicia Rashad. I share this wholeheartedly with the entire company of our show, and especially my exceptional ensemble cast: Harry, Jon, Alana, Glenn, and Kara. My cup is overflowing with the most grateful appreciation."

The couple has been married since 1980 and share one daughter. 

Kesha makes 'wild' confession about romance with Michael Gilvary
Kesha makes 'wild' confession about romance with Michael Gilvary
Singer Jill Sobule dies in tragic house fire
Singer Jill Sobule dies in tragic house fire
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to rock band Green Day
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to rock band Green Day
Jax Taylor makes an honest confession about getting married again
Jax Taylor makes an honest confession about getting married again
Joe Manganiello admits he was urged to change name in Hollywood video
Joe Manganiello admits he was urged to change name in Hollywood
Where Jessica Simpson stands with estranged husband Eric Johnson? Source
Where Jessica Simpson stands with estranged husband Eric Johnson? Source
Sean 'Diddy' Combs turns down plea deal
Sean 'Diddy' Combs turns down plea deal
Springsteen admits he's made peace with his 'Boss' nickname
Springsteen admits he's made peace with his 'Boss' nickname