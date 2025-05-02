 
Geo News

Singer Jill Sobule dies in tragic house fire

Singer and songwriter Jill Sobule was most famed for the 1995 hit song 'I Kissed a Girl'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 02, 2025

Singer Jill Sobule dies aged 66
Singer Jill Sobule dies aged 66

Jill Sobule died on Thursday in a house fire in Minneapolis. She was 66.

Her death was confirmed by her representative in a statement to Variety.

“Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture," her manager John Porter told the outlet.

"I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

Her agent Craig Grossman of Black Oak Artists also paid the singer a tribute in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“I was fortunate enough to get to know Jill beyond a professional relationship. No one made me laugh more. Her spirit and energy shall be greatly missed within the music community and beyond.”

Margaret Cho also shared a tribute to Sobule on Instagram, writing, "This is not real to me. @jillsobule I am in shock and cannot process this. #restinpower."

Sobule enjoyed a three-decade-long, 12-album career in her lifetime, which also included Supermodel. The singer also wrote the theme song for the 2004 Nickelodeon show Unfabulous.

Kesha makes 'wild' confession about romance with Michael Gilvary
Kesha makes 'wild' confession about romance with Michael Gilvary
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to rock band Green Day
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to rock band Green Day
Samuel L. Jackson celebrates wife LaTanya over Tony nomination
Samuel L. Jackson celebrates wife LaTanya over Tony nomination
Jax Taylor makes an honest confession about getting married again
Jax Taylor makes an honest confession about getting married again
Joe Manganiello admits he was urged to change name in Hollywood video
Joe Manganiello admits he was urged to change name in Hollywood
Where Jessica Simpson stands with estranged husband Eric Johnson? Source
Where Jessica Simpson stands with estranged husband Eric Johnson? Source
Sean 'Diddy' Combs turns down plea deal
Sean 'Diddy' Combs turns down plea deal
Springsteen admits he's made peace with his 'Boss' nickname
Springsteen admits he's made peace with his 'Boss' nickname