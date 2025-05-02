Singer Jill Sobule dies in tragic house fire

May 02, 2025
Jill Sobule died on Thursday in a house fire in Minneapolis. She was 66.
Her death was confirmed by her representative in a statement to Variety.
“Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture," her manager John Porter told the outlet.
"I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”
Her agent Craig Grossman of Black Oak Artists also paid the singer a tribute in a statement to Rolling Stone.
“I was fortunate enough to get to know Jill beyond a professional relationship. No one made me laugh more. Her spirit and energy shall be greatly missed within the music community and beyond.”
Margaret Cho also shared a tribute to Sobule on Instagram, writing, "This is not real to me. @jillsobule I am in shock and cannot process this. #restinpower."
Sobule enjoyed a three-decade-long, 12-album career in her lifetime, which also included Supermodel. The singer also wrote the theme song for the 2004 Nickelodeon show Unfabulous.