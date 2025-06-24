Pakistan-India camaraderie shines through in County Championship

Nottinghamshire’s Mohammad Abbas (centre) and Ishan Kishan (right) celebrate a wicket with teammates on the second day of the County Championship match against Yorkshire at Nottingham on June 23, 2025. — X/@TrentBridge/Screengrab

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Abbas and Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan won over fans with a heartwarming celebration after a wicket during Nottinghamshire’s County Championship match against Yorkshire on Monday.

A video of the gesture, featuring the duo shaking hands and embracing, quickly went viral, earning widespread praise across both India and Pakistan.

The moment came on the second day of play when Abbas removed opener Adam Lyth for a duck, with Kishan taking a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Immediately after the dismissal, the two players came together, shook hands, and hugged each other in celebration — a rare and heartwarming sight for fans more accustomed to seeing India and Pakistan players as fierce rivals.

Nottinghamshire County’s official social media accounts shared the clip, prompting an outpouring of admiration in the comments, with many calling it a beautiful example of the spirit of county cricket.

One fan, Khawaja Naeem Akbar, commented, “This is the true beauty of county cricket. I love and admire this game for moments like these.”

Another fan, Faizan, wrote that seeing Abbas and Kishan play together made him happy and increased his respect for both players.

Abdul Razzaq commented, “What a moment!” while Sultan Afridi described it as “a special moment for both Pakistan and India.”

Another user noted, “It’s been so long since we’ve seen players from both countries playing together like this.”

Meanwhile, in the match, Kishan impressed with the bat in Nottinghamshire’s first innings, scoring a fluent 87 runs off 98 balls, including one six and twelve fours.

Abbas bowled economically on the second day, finishing with figures of 1 for 19 from 10 overs, including four maidens.

This was not the first time Indian and Pakistani players have shared the field in county cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan previously played together for Sussex.

More India-Pakistan pairings are expected later this season, with Ruturaj Gaikwad set to join Yorkshire in July, while Abdullah Shafique’s arrival has been delayed due to visa issues.