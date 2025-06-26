Seales, Shamar star as West Indies dominate Australia in Barbados on Day 1

Shamar Joseph (left) of West Indies celebrates taking 4 wickets for 46 runs during the 1st day of the 1st Test match between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 25, 2025. — AFP

West Indies bowlers Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph dismantled the Australian batting line-up for just 180 on the opening day of the first Test at Kensington Oval.

Seales starred with a superb five-wicket haul, while Joseph’s hostile spell rattled Australia’s top order, reducing the visitors to 22 for three early on a lively pitch.

Shai Hope (right) attempts to take a catch off Shamar Joseph (left) of West Indies during the 1st day of the 1st Test match between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 25, 2025. — AFP

Australia’s bowlers responded with a brief fightback of their own. Mitchell Starc, captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood shared four wickets to leave the West Indies at 57 for four at stumps, still trailing by 123 runs in a match finely balanced after a dramatic day of cricket.

The 25-year-old then delivered a scorching delivery that all-rounder Cameron Green could only edge to Justin Greaves at second slip.

Seales then joined the party, coaxing a thick top edge from Josh Inglis that sent him trudging back to the pavilion for five, completing Australia's horror start.

Veteran Usman Khawaja and Travis Head briefly stemmed the tide with an 89-run partnership, but Joseph struck again at the perfect moment, removing Khawaja for 47 – agonisingly short of his half-century – and extinguishing Australian hopes of a recovery.

Mitchell Starc (centre) of Australia celebrates the dismissal of John Campbell of West Indies during the 1st day of the 1st Test match between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 25, 2025. — AFP

"This one was pretty special for me," Seales said.

"I have played against (Australia) once, and was injured. To play against them and get five on the first day was pretty special.

"With the new ball, the plan was to bowl fuller. We knew the batters would come hard if we gave them width, and the plan was to bowl full and as much at the stumps as possible.

"A little slower than what the Australians would have expected, and that made them play a lot more.

"Shamar was special today ... He has a love for Australia. He got through the top order and made it easy for us in the middle and at the end."

Australia, already vulnerable with Steve Smith sidelined by injury and Marnus Labuschagne axed, watched in dismay as their re-jigged top order wilted under relentless pressure from the Caribbean quicks.

Joseph got the Bridgetown carnival started in the fourth over when he trapped teenage debutant Sam Konstas leg before wicket after a review.

Jayden Seales (right) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Josh Inglis of Australia during the first day of the 1st test match between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 25, 2025. — AFP

The middle order offered little resistance, with Beau Webster (11) and Alex Carey (8) falling cheaply before Greaves claimed the prize scalp of Head for 59, caught behind.

Captain Pat Cummins (28) provided the only lower-order resistance before Seales returned to sweep through the tail, completing his five-wicket masterclass and leaving Australia to contemplate the wreckage of their innings.