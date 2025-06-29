Pakistan crush South Korea 91-6 in Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship

Pakistani players in action against South Korea during the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship at Jeonju, South Korea, on June 29, 2025. — Reporter

JEONJU: Pakistan delivered a dominant performance in the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025, thrashing South Korea 91-6 in their third group-stage encounter at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium on Sunday.

The Pakistani team dominated the match from start to finish, showcasing exceptional skill, coordination, and teamwork throughout.

Standout performances came from Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Haleema, Sarina Hussain, Jasmine Farooq, Farah Rasheed, Amani, Parisa, Sumayya Ahmed, and Alina, all of whom played a pivotal role in securing the emphatic victory.

With this latest win, Pakistan now sit at the top of Pool B and remain unbeaten in the tournament. The team is scheduled to face Japan in their fourth group-stage match on Monday, followed by their final round-robin fixture against the Maldives on July 1.

Chairman of the Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arain, President Sameen Malik, and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz congratulated the team for their brilliant performance and praised the players’ consistency and determination throughout the tournament so far.

The Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 features a total of 11 participating teams and is being played from June 27 to July four under the supervision of the Asian Netball Federation.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group A includes Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and India.

While Group B consists of Pakistan, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Japan, Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan has already played three of their five scheduled group-stage matches and will be aiming to maintain their strong momentum as they advance further in the championship.