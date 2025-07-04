 
Geo News

Pakistan thump Maldives to win Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship

Undefeated Pakistan beat Maldives 60-35 in final netball showdown in South Korea

By
Atique ur Rehman
|

July 04, 2025

Pakistans national netball team poses with the national flag after winning the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 final (Plate Division Cup) by defeating Maldives at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, Jeonju, South Korea, on July 4, 2025. — Reporter
Pakistan's national netball team poses with the national flag after winning the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 final (Plate Division Cup) by defeating Maldives at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, Jeonju, South Korea, on July 4, 2025. — Reporter

JEONJU: Pakistan on Friday emerged victorious in the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 (Plate Division Cup), defeating Maldives with a commanding 60-35 score in a thrilling final in Jeonju, South Korea.

Pakistan's triumph in the final showdown at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium marks an undefeated run in the Plate Division Cup, securing seven consecutive wins throughout the tournament.

From the outset, Pakistan demonstrated superior form, establishing a significant lead in the first quarter with a score of 17-5.

The members of the Pakistan team (white) and the Maldives team (red) can be seen in action during the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 final (Plate Division Cup) at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, Jeonju, South Korea, on July 4, 2025. — Reporter
The members of the Pakistan team (white) and the Maldives team (red) can be seen in action during the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 final (Plate Division Cup) at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, Jeonju, South Korea, on July 4, 2025. — Reporter

The national team maintained their dominance through the subsequent quarters, extending their advantage to 34-17 by halftime and 45-23 by the end of the third quarter.

Maldives were unable to take the lead at any point during the match, a testament to Pakistan's consistent performance.

Key players for Pakistan, including Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser, Haleema, Jasmine Farooq, Sumayya, Alina, Amani, Parisa and Farah Rasheed, delivered outstanding performances, contributing significantly to the team's decisive victory.

The members of the Pakistan team (white) and the Maldives team (red) can be seen in action during the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 final (Plate Division Cup) at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, Jeonju, South Korea, on July 4, 2025. — Reporter
The members of the Pakistan team (white) and the Maldives team (red) can be seen in action during the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 final (Plate Division Cup) at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium, Jeonju, South Korea, on July 4, 2025. — Reporter

The Chairman of the Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassir Arian, along with President Sameen Malik and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz, extended their congratulations to the Pakistan team.

The Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025, organised under the auspices of the Asian Netball Federation, ran from June 27 to July 4.

Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps video
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps