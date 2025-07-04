Five Pakistanis conquer Nanga Parbat, two without oxygen

Ashraf Sadpara holds flag of SNGPL sports. — Reporter

KARACHI: Five Pakistani mountaineers conquered the treacherous 8,126-meter Nanga Parbat within last 24 hours, with two climbers achieving the feat without supplemental oxygen. Among them, Ashraf Sadpara reached the milestone of summiting all five of the country’s 8,000-meter peaks.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan and various mountaineering community sources have confirmed to Geo News that Dr Rana Hassan Javed, Ali Hassan, Sohail Sakhi, Ashraf Sadpara, and Shehzad Karim successfully reached the summit of the "Killer Mountain."

Sadpara and Sakhi accomplished their climbs without artificial oxygen, a rare feat on one of the world’s most dangerous peaks.

Ashraf Sadpara, son of the late legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpara, summitted Nanga Parbat early Friday morning, marking his final ascent of Pakistan’s five 8,000-meter peaks—K2 [three times], Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, and now Nanga Parbat.

"This morning, the renowned Pakistani climber Ashraf Sadpara successfully summited the mighty Nanga Parbat. With this achievement, Ashraf has now summited all five of Pakistan’s 8,000-meter peaks, including K2, which he has climbed three times—a testament to his unmatched determination, skill, and spirit of adventure.

We are incredibly proud of your contribution to Pakistan’s mountaineering legacy," said Ayaz Ahmed Shigri of Alpine Club of Pakistan.

Sohail Sakhi, a climber from Hunza, reached the summit at 11am [local time] without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support. Expedition company Moving Mountains confirmed his achievement.

"This isn’t just a climb — it’s a monumental achievement in Pakistani mountaineering. Taking on the Killer Mountain without support and succeeding is the mark of a true legend. Sohail has previously summited Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II [both without oxygen], and K2. With this Nanga Parbat ascent, he solidifies his place among the mountaineering elite," they said in a statement.

Dr Rana Hassan Javed, a Rawalpindi-based plastic surgeon, summited Nanga Parbat as part of an eight-member international team. This marks his second 8,000-meter peak after Gasherbrum II in 2024. Fellow climber Naila Kiani acknowledged his accomplishment, saying: "Dr Hassan Rana summited Nanga Parbat, this is his second 8,000er. Last year he summited Gasherbrum II. He balances his profession as a doctor and his passion for mountaineering with incredible dedication."

Ali Hassan, a high-altitude porter from Hushe Valley, also reached the summit along with Dr Rana on Thursday while Sherzad Karim, also from Hunza, summited at 1pm [local time] on Friday

Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth-highest peak, is notorious for its extreme weather and high fatality rate. All climbers are now descending, with expedition teams monitoring their safe return.