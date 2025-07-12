Zardari to continue as president, COAS never sought presidency: PM Shehbaz

President Asif Ali Zardari (centre) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) jointly confer baton of field marshal upon Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir on May 22, 2025. — X/ @MediaCellPPP

PM Shehbaz denies rumours of Zardari stepping down.

Premier says COAS Asim Munir has no political ambitions.

Naqvi blames foreign elements for disinformation campaign.



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly dismissed the rumours suggesting that President Asif Ali Zardari may be asked to step down or that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has any ambition to assume the presidency.

Terming such claims as “mere speculation,” the premier assured that there was no truth to the reports circulating in certain sections of the media. Speaking to The News on Friday, the prime minister categorically stated: “Field Marshal Asim Munir has never expressed any desire to become the president, nor is there any such plan in the offing.” He emphasised that the trio of President Zardari, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and he himself share a relationship built on mutual respect and a common goal — the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

This reaffirmation comes after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement shared on his official X handle, denounced what he called a “malicious campaign” targeting President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Army Chief.

"We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign,” said Naqvi, who is considered close to the top military leadership. “I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist, about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” he added.

Naqvi also alleged the involvement of hostile foreign elements in the campaign. “To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah.”

Chairman Senate and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani also weighed in, describing the reports as “pure disinformation.”

The chorus of official denials and clarifications from across the government and coalition partners reflects a united front in dismissing what are widely seen as baseless and politically motivated rumours.