Iranian president suffered minor injuries in Israeli strike during last month's conflict: report

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a press conference in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2024. — Reuters

Pezeshkian suffered minor leg injuries during strike, says report.

Six missiles struck building’s entry, exit points: report

Officials reportedly escape through pre-planned emergency exit.



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian suffered minor leg injuries during an Israeli missile strike last month that targeted a meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Fars News Agency reported on Saturday, according to Anadolu agency.

The attack took place on June 17 while top Iranian officials, including leaders of the three branches of government, were gathered in a secure underground section of a building in western Tehran.

Fars reported that six missiles struck the building’s entry and exit points, resembling a tactic used in a previous assassination attempt on Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Officials reportedly escaped through a pre-planned emergency exit, the agency reported, noting that Pezeshkian was “injured during the evacuation but was able to exit safely.”

The report also said Iranian authorities suspect a possible internal leak, citing the accuracy of the strike.

Fars criticised Western and Israeli-affiliated media outlets for ignoring a "blatant act of state terrorism" while condemning Iranian leaders’ religious rulings against figures like US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A 12-day armed conflict between Israel and Iran broke out on June 13 after Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian targets, resulting in at least 606 deaths and 5,332 injuries, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

In response, Tehran carried out missile and drone attacks on Israel, killing at least 29 people and injuring over 3,400, based on data from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The fighting ended with a US-brokered ceasefire that began on June 24.