 
Geo News

Iranian president suffered minor injuries in Israeli strike during last month's conflict: report

Attack took place on June 17 when Iranian officials gathered in underground section of building, claims report

By
Web Desk
|

July 13, 2025

Irans President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a press conference in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2024. — Reuters
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a press conference in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2024. — Reuters
  • Pezeshkian suffered minor leg injuries during strike, says report.
  • Six missiles struck building’s entry, exit points: report
  • Officials reportedly escape through pre-planned emergency exit.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian suffered minor leg injuries during an Israeli missile strike last month that targeted a meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Fars News Agency reported on Saturday, according to Anadolu agency.

The attack took place on June 17 while top Iranian officials, including leaders of the three branches of government, were gathered in a secure underground section of a building in western Tehran.

Fars reported that six missiles struck the building’s entry and exit points, resembling a tactic used in a previous assassination attempt on Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Officials reportedly escaped through a pre-planned emergency exit, the agency reported, noting that Pezeshkian was “injured during the evacuation but was able to exit safely.”

The report also said Iranian authorities suspect a possible internal leak, citing the accuracy of the strike.

Fars criticised Western and Israeli-affiliated media outlets for ignoring a "blatant act of state terrorism" while condemning Iranian leaders’ religious rulings against figures like US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A 12-day armed conflict between Israel and Iran broke out on June 13 after Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian targets, resulting in at least 606 deaths and 5,332 injuries, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

In response, Tehran carried out missile and drone attacks on Israel, killing at least 29 people and injuring over 3,400, based on data from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The fighting ended with a US-brokered ceasefire that began on June 24.

Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog will take 'new form'
Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog will take 'new form'
Indian man arrested in Japan for alleged rape of teenage girl
Indian man arrested in Japan for alleged rape of teenage girl
PKK disarmament opens new page for Turkey, says Erdogan
PKK disarmament opens new page for Turkey, says Erdogan
Fatigued Afghan taxi drivers take novel approach to AC
Fatigued Afghan taxi drivers take novel approach to AC
Iran executes man in public over child's rape, murder
Iran executes man in public over child's rape, murder
US sanctions Cuban president four years after historic protests
US sanctions Cuban president four years after historic protests
US appeals court scraps 9/11 mastermind's plea deal
US appeals court scraps 9/11 mastermind's plea deal
Air India crash report shows pilot confusion over engine switch movement
Air India crash report shows pilot confusion over engine switch movement