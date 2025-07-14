 
Islamabad court remands five foreigners for 'running' illegal call centre

Over 60 locals also worked at fraud-linked G-10 call centre, says NCCIA

By
Arfa Feroz Zake
|
Maryam Nawaz
|

July 14, 2025

Representational image of inmates behind jail bars. — Unsplash/File
  • NCCIA raids G-10 call centre in Islamabad.
  • Five foreigners arrested for online scam links.
  • Network involved illegal websites and financial fraud.

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court has granted two-day physical remand of five foreign nationals accused of operating an illegal call centre in the G-10 area of the capital.

The suspects were presented in court by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

According to the NCCIA, the call centre was raided recently and found to be hosting a fraudulent online network, allegedly run by the five foreign individuals. More than 60 Pakistani nationals were also employed at the site.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor stated that the accused were part of an organised network involved in online scams through illegal websites. “Further interrogation of the suspects is necessary,” the prosecutor told the court while seeking their physical remand.

The court accepted the prosecution’s plea and directed authorities to present the foreign nationals again on July 16.

The NCCIA spokesperson confirmed that the suspects were arrested during a raid in G-10 and that action would also be taken against those who provided them with support and security within Pakistan.

