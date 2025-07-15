Petrol price likely to go up by Rs6.6 per litre for next fortnight

A worker holds a fuel nozzle to fills fuel in a car at petrol station in Karachi, on September 16, 2023. — Reuters

Hike primarily due to changes in exchange rate, petroleum levy.

Kerosene, light diesel prices may see decline in fortnightly review.

Petrol likely to settle at new price of Rs273.39 per litre.



ISLAMABAD: Petrol prices are expected to rise by Rs6.60 per litre and diesel by Rs5.27 per litre for the upcoming fortnight starting July 16, primarily due to changes in the exchange rate and adjustments in the petroleum levy, according to The News.

In contrast, kerosene price may drop by Rs3.74 per litre, while light diesel oil (LDO) could see a decrease of Rs2.23 per litre.

Petrol is likely to settle at the new price of Rs273.39 per litre with an increase of 2.5% and diesel at Rs278.25 with a hike of 1.9%.

However, the announcement of US President Donald Trump that he will increase trade sanctions on Russia if it did not stop the war against Ukraine has been causing more surge in POL prices in the international market. Crude oil prices have reached over $71 per barrel.

Earlier last month, citing fluctuations in international crude oil prices, the Finance Division announced a hike in the petrol price by Rs8.36 per litre, effective July 1.

On June 16, 2025, petrol rose by Rs4.80 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs7.95.

Petrol powers small vehicles, rickshaws, and bikes, making price hikes especially hard on middle- and lower-income households who depend on it for daily commuting.

In contrast, a substantial portion of the transport sector depends on high-speed diesel. Its price is considered inflationary due to its widespread use in trucks, buses, trains, and farm machinery, such as tractors and tube wells.

The increased cost of high-speed diesel directly contributes to the rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items.