Japan-funded FAO project helps restore farming, livestock livelihoods in flood-hit Pakistan

FAO officials hold meeting with Pakistani officials.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has concluded a critical emergency project that provided support to flood-affected farming and herding communities in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, made possible through generous funding from the Government of Japan.

The FAO-led intervention, backed by a contribution of $6.48 million, focused on restoring food production, improving household nutrition, and building longer-term resilience in areas devastated by the unprecedented 2022 floods.

Over 74,000 households — equivalent to more than 520,000 people — benefited from the initiative, which combined agricultural support with livestock protection and targeted assistance for female-headed families.

A project completion event was held at the FAO premises in Islamabad on July 14 to highlight the key results and express appreciation for Japan’s contribution.

The event brought together Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, the FAO Representative in Pakistan, Florence Rolle, and senior representatives from national and provincial partners.

“The Government of Japan has always prioritised human security in its development cooperation,” said Ambassador Akamatsu, adding: “This project reflects our commitment to helping the people of Pakistan recover from the devastating floods and rebuild their lives through practical and sustainable agricultural support.”

FAO’s response involved the distribution of seeds, fertilisers, and training to help families restart food production. Over 14,000 households received inputs for vegetable and field crop cultivation, while 1,500 hectares of agricultural land were rehabilitated. As a result, farming families were able to grow a wide range of crops, including wheat, rice, maize, okra, brinjal, and tomatoes, improving food availability and income opportunities.

Support to livestock-owning families included the distribution of animal feed, mineral blocks, poultry, and small ruminants, along with the construction of animal shelters and a mass vaccination campaign that reached more than 629,000 animals, benefiting 35,000 households. Special focus was given to female-headed households, who received livestock and poultry packages along with training in animal care and poultry production to help diversify and stabilise their incomes.

“This project made a real difference in the lives of rural communities that lost nearly everything to the floods,” said Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan. “With Japan’s timely support, families not only regained their ability to produce food but also strengthened their resilience against future shocks.”

Implemented in close coordination with the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, disaster management authorities, and non-governmental partners, the project also helped enhance local knowledge of climate-smart practices, food security planning, and livestock management — laying the foundation for more resilient rural systems in the future.