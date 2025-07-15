Govt increases petrol price by over Rs5 per litre

A large number of vehicles stand in a queue to fill their vehicle petrol tanks at a petrol pump in Islamabad, on May 24, 2022. — Online

Finance Division announces new prices.

High-speed diesel rate hiked by Rs11.37 per litre.

Rates increased for third straight fortnight.

The federal government has increased the price of petrol by more than Rs5 per litre for the next fortnight, starting tomorrow, the Finance Division said on Tuesday.

Petrol's price has been hiked to Rs272.15 per litre, with an increase of Rs5.36 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel prices have surged to Rs284.35 per litre, rising by Rs11.37 per litre. This marks the third consecutive fortnightly price hike.

In a statement, the Finance Division said that the government has revised the prices of petroleum products based on the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the relevant ministries.