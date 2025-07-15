 
Geo News

Govt increases petrol price by over Rs5 per litre

New price will be effective from July 16, says Finance Division

By
Ashraf Malkham
|

July 15, 2025

A large number of vehicles stand in a queue to fill their vehicle petrol tanks at a petrol pump in Islamabad, on May 24, 2022. — Online
A large number of vehicles stand in a queue to fill their vehicle petrol tanks at a petrol pump in Islamabad, on May 24, 2022. — Online
  • Finance Division announces new prices.
  • High-speed diesel rate hiked by Rs11.37 per litre.
  • Rates increased for third straight fortnight.

The federal government has increased the price of petrol by more than Rs5 per litre for the next fortnight, starting tomorrow, the Finance Division said on Tuesday.

Petrol's price has been hiked to Rs272.15 per litre, with an increase of Rs5.36 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel prices have surged to Rs284.35 per litre, rising by Rs11.37 per litre. This marks the third consecutive fortnightly price hike.

In a statement, the Finance Division said that the government has revised the prices of petroleum products based on the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the relevant ministries. 

ProductsExisting prices w.e.f. July 1New price w.e.f July 16Increase
High Speed Diesel (HSD)Rs272.98Rs284.35Rs11.37
MS (Petrol)Rs266.79Rs272.15Rs5.36

In the previous fortnight, the petrol rate was hiked by Rs8.36 per litre following fluctuations in international crude oil prices. The price of diesel was also raised by Rs10.39.

Petrol powers small vehicles, rickshaws, and bikes, making price hikes especially hard on middle- and lower-income households who depend on it for daily commuting.

In contrast, a substantial portion of the transport sector depends on high-speed diesel. Its price is considered inflationary due to its widespread use in trucks, buses, trains, and farm machinery, such as tractors and tube wells.

The increased cost of high-speed diesel directly contributes to the rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items.

Govt sets sugar's ex-mill price at Rs165 per kg
Govt sets sugar's ex-mill price at Rs165 per kg
Japan-funded FAO project helps restore farming, livestock livelihoods in flood-hit Pakistan
Japan-funded FAO project helps restore farming, livestock livelihoods in flood-hit Pakistan
Simplified digital tax returns launched for salaried individuals
Simplified digital tax returns launched for salaried individuals
Interest rate cut possible but decision lies with SBP: finance minister
Interest rate cut possible but decision lies with SBP: finance minister
Bitcoin climbs to record $123,000 as US to debate crypto rules
Bitcoin climbs to record $123,000 as US to debate crypto rules
Nawaz's close aide slams PML-N govt's decision to import sugar amid price hike
Nawaz's close aide slams PML-N govt's decision to import sugar amid price hike
Govt eyes slashing buyback rate to one-third of base tariff in key solar policy shift
Govt eyes slashing buyback rate to one-third of base tariff in key solar policy shift
KSE-100 crosses 136,000 mark in record-breaking rally
KSE-100 crosses 136,000 mark in record-breaking rally