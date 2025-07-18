Over 100,000 e-bikes, 300,000 e-loaders to be provided under govt scheme

Representational image of e-bikes. — Reuters

PM directs timely launch of national EV support scheme.

Balochistan’s share raised to 10% on premier’s instructions.

Four battery plants to open, creating jobs and investment.

ISLAMABAD: The Centre aims to provide more than 100,000 electric bikes and over 300,000 electric loaders to the public through easy loans and at subsidised rates under a government-supported scheme, it emerged on Friday.

Presiding over a high-level meeting today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs) would reduce Pakistan’s dependency on imported fuel, conserve billions in foreign exchange, help protect the environment, and support local industry.

He directed the preparation of a comprehensive action plan to make electric vehicles affordable and accessible to ordinary citizens across the country.

The prime minister further announced that high-achieving students from all educational boards, including the federal board, would be awarded electric bikes free of cost.

Unemployed individuals will be given electric rickshaws and loaders on a priority basis to encourage self-employment and reduce joblessness.

The meeting was briefed that the government had allocated a special 25% quota for women in the EV scheme, while the rest would be distributed among the provinces based on population share. The prime minister instructed that Balochistan’s share be increased to 10%.

He also called for third-party validation of the EV distribution process to ensure transparency and accountability. Stressing the need for inclusivity, he directed that people from economically weaker backgrounds be given priority under the initiative.

The premier instructed that all vehicles issued under the scheme must meet strict quality and safety standards, and emphasised the urgency of launching a public awareness campaign to inform citizens about the programme and its benefits.

During the briefing, it was revealed that the government’s support was already facilitating low-cost financing for electric bikes, rickshaws, and loaders.

Additionally, it was shared that four new battery manufacturing firms were setting up operations in Pakistan as a direct result of the scheme — a development expected to generate new business and employment opportunities.

The meeting was also briefed that more than 100,000 electric bikes and over 300,000 and loaders will be made available to the public under easy loans and at low costs through government support.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed authorities to ensure timely implementation of the initiative, and the meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema and Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Chief Coordinator Mosharraf Zaidi, and other senior officials.