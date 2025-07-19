Govt imposes new EV levy to raise Rs10bn in revenue

This representational image shows a charging port on an electric vehicle on February 13, 2019. — Reuters

1% levy for cars under 1300cc.

2% levy targets 1300cc to 1800cc vehicles.

Cars over 1800cc to pay 3% EV levy.

ISLAMABAD: The government has notified imposition of the Energy Vehicle Adoption Levy on both locally manufactured and imported vehicles, aiming to raise Rs10 billion to support the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, The News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under the First Schedule to the Finance Act, 2025, all internal combustion engine vehicles assembled or manufactured in Pakistan with an engine capacity below 1,300 cubic centimetres will be subject to a 1% ad valorem tax on the invoice price, inclusive of duties and taxes.

For all internal combustion engine motor vehicles imported in Pakistan with engine capacity less than 1,300cc, person importing internal combustion engine motor vehicle will pay 1% ad valorem of assessed value inclusive of duties and taxes.

For all internal combustion engine motor vehicles assembled or manufactured in Pakistan with engine capacity from 1,300cc to 1,800cc, the manufacturer will pay 2% ad valorem of invoice price inclusive of duties and taxes.

On all internal combustion engine motor vehicles imported in Pakistan with engine capacity from 1,300cc to 1,800cc, the person importing internal combustion engine motor vehicle will pay 2% ad valorem of assessed value inclusive of duties and taxes.

All internal combustion engine motor vehicles assembled or manufactured in Pakistan with engine capacity of more than 1,800cc, the manufacturer will pay 3% ad valorem of invoice price inclusive of duties and taxes.

All internal combustion engine motor vehicles imported in Pakistan with engine capacity of more than 1,800cc, the person importing internal combustion engine motor vehicle will pay 3% ad valorem of assessed value inclusive of duties and taxes.

A bus and truck with an internal combustion engine assembled or manufactured in Pakistan, the manufacturer will pay 1% ad valorem of invoice price inclusive of duties and taxes.

A bus and truck with an internal combustion engine imported in Pakistan, the person importing internal combustion engine motor vehicle will pay 1% ad valorem of assessed value inclusive of duties and taxes.