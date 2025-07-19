Business community split over strike against FBR's enhanced powers

A man sits in front of closed shops along a roadside in Peshawar on September 2, 2023, during a nationwide strike by traders against the surge in electricity and fuel prices. — AFP

FPCCI postpones protest following talks with govt.

KCCI decides to proceed with strikes against tax laws.

Businesses in Lahore to also remain closed today.

KARACHI, ISLAMABAD: The business community appeared divided over today's strike against the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) enhanced powers under the Finance Act 2025.

While the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has postponed the protest following talks with the government, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has vowed to go ahead with the strike.

According to a statement issued by FPCCI, President Atif Ikram Sheikh announced the decision to postpone the strike following "successful talks" with government representatives.

"The meeting with the government was positive, and there will be no nationwide strike. [Commerce] chambers from all over Pakistan are with us on this issue," said Sheikh while speaking to the media on Friday.

"The government listened to the concerns of the business community in a good way," he said while reflecting on the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ajmal Baloch underscored that it was for the first time that the FPCCI and the Traders' Association were on the same page.

"The issues will be resolved in a month, there is no need for a strike now," remarked Baloch, adding that the traders, the FPCCI and all the chambers will ensure a strike on a larger scale.

However, KCCI President Javed Bilwani said that the chamber, backed by various industrial and traders' associations, would proceed with the strike due to the government's failure to provide written assurances regarding the resolution of key concerns under the Finance Act 2025. These include the FBR's powers of arrest under Section 37A and restrictions on cash payments exceeding Rs200,000, The News reported on Saturday.

"Government's words are not credible, a strike will be held on Saturday (today)," said a statement issued by the KCCI.

"The committee is not ready to give what it said in writing. If the government does not give it in writing, we will hold more strikes," said Bilwani.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference following a meeting with the government's special committee chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan, Bilwani acknowledged that while most of the business community's demands had been verbally accepted, the absence of a formal written guarantee had prompted the decision to go ahead with the strike.

"We are observing a one-day strike," he said. "If we do not receive written confirmation by the next meeting, the strike will escalate — first to one day a week, then two, and possibly for weeks," he warned.

Meanwhile, President Lahore Chamber Mian Abuzar Shad has said that businesses in Lahore will remain closed today as "the government's promises were not credible".

Furthermore, traders are also observing a strike against new tax laws in Hyderabad, with major markets and commercial centres of the city being closed.