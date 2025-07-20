Pakistan-India World Championship of Legends 2025 clash called off

An undated picture of Pakistan and Champions team during the national anthem ahead of their World Championship of legends (WCL) 2024 match. —Instagram@Yuvraj Singh/File

The much-anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 fixture between cricketing arch-rivals Pakistan and India has been officially called off.

The match, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday at Edgbaston, has been called off after organisers confirmed the cancellation through an official statement shared on the tournament's social media handle.

"We at WCL have always cherished and loved cricket, and our only aim has been to give fans some good, happy moments," the statement read.

"After hearing the news that the Pakistan hockey team will be coming to India this year, and seeing recent India vs Pakistan volleyball and other inter-nation fixtures, we thought of continuing with the India vs Pakistan match at WCL — just to create some happy memories for people around the globe."

"However, we have decided to call off the India vs Pakistan match," the statement added.

—X@WclLeague

"We sincerely apologise for hurting sentiments and hope people will understand that all we ever wanted was to bring a few happy moments to the fans."

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts, led by Mohammad Hafeez, won the WCL 2025 opener against the England Champions by a narrow margin of five runs.

Chasing 161, England were restricted to 155-3 in 20 overs, courtesy of a tight final over by Sohail Khan, who successfully defended 16 runs and conceded only 10 to secure the victory for his side.

Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Fawad Alam, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Rumman Raees, Amir Yamin and Sohail Khan.