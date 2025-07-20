Parking chaos and police extortion grip Karachi's old city areas

A general view shows road traffic during the monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan July 5, 2022. — Reuters

Karachi, one of the most densely populated urban centres in the world, faces numerous challenges related to urban planning and infrastructure. One of the most persistent issues in the old areas of the city is the severe shortage of parking spaces, coupled with the widespread highhandedness of the police, particularly traffic and local law-enforcement personnel, who take advantage of the situation to extract bribes from helpless motorists and motorcycle riders. The issue has grown over time and has become a cause of daily frustration, financial burden, and, in many cases, public resentment.

The old areas of Karachi, such as Saddar, Kharadar, Mithadar, Bolton Market, Burns Road, and parts of Garden, were never planned with motor vehicles in mind. These areas were developed during British colonial rule and reflect the architectural and civic layout of a bygone era. Narrow streets, tightly packed buildings, and a lack of open spaces leave little to no room for parking large numbers of vehicles. Despite this, these areas remain important commercial and residential zones, attracting thousands of people every day.

The situation has worsened in recent years due to the increase in vehicle ownership. As the middle class has expanded, more families own cars and motorcycles. Yet, the city’s infrastructure has not kept pace. There are no proper multistorey parking plazas in most old areas, and the few that do exist are either poorly maintained or nonfunctional. This means that drivers and bike owners are forced to park wherever they find space, which is often on footpaths, near intersections, or along the already narrow roads. The lack of proper parking regulations and facilities results in severe traffic congestion, especially during peak business hours.

Amidst this chaos, the behaviour of the law-enforcement agencies has become a matter of concern. Instead of helping to manage the situation or guiding motorists to safer parking options, many police personnel see the parking crisis as an opportunity for personal gains. It is now a common sight to witness traffic police and other uniformed personnel stopping vehicles, particularly motorcyclists, under the pretext of checking documents or pointing out minor violations. The real aim, in most cases, is to solicit a bribe.

Motorists in areas like Saddar complain that even when they park their vehicles carefully and without obstructing traffic, they are often approached by policemen demanding money. If someone refuses to pay, they are threatened with heavy fines, their vehicles are clamped or towed, or they are harassed in other ways. Motorbike owners, often working-class individuals who cannot afford such repeated payments, are particularly vulnerable. Many of them complain that even with valid documents and helmets, they are stopped and asked to “pay something for tea”.

There is also a network of the so-called parking attendants, some of whom are officially designated by municipal authorities, while others operate without any legal authority. In either case, many of them work in connivance with the police. They collect parking fees from drivers without issuing receipts and share the proceeds with the local police officials. In the absence of regulated parking, these attendants demarcate public spaces as their personal parking lots and charge arbitrary amounts. When questioned, they often respond with threats or point towards a nearby policeman who is likely a part of the arrangement.

This culture of exploitation is severely engrained and difficult to challenge. Ordinary citizens, already struggling with the rising inflation, poor public transport, and high fuel costs, feel helpless. There is no dedicated forum or complaint mechanism where people can report such incidents with any hope of action. Attempts to complain at local police stations often result in further harassment or are ignored entirely. Meanwhile, senior officials in the traffic police and city administration either turn a blind eye or issue routine statements that make little difference on the ground.

There have been several attempts in the past to regulate parking in old Karachi. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the now-defunct Karachi Transport Ittehad, have proposed building underground or multistorey parking plazas, but most of these projects have either stalled or failed due to the lack of political will, poor planning, or corruption. The Empress Market parking plaza, once hailed as a solution to Saddar’s traffic woes, remains underutilised due to poor access and maintenance issues. Similarly, the M. A. Jinnah Road parking proposals have never materialised into practical solutions.

What makes the matter worse is the complete absence of alternative transport options. If people had reliable, clean, and safe public transport, many would gladly leave their cars and bikes at home. But Karachi’s public transport system is in ruins. Rickshaws are expensive, buses are overcrowded and unsafe, and the ride-hailing services are not affordable on a daily basis. As a result, people rely on private transport, which only increases the number of vehicles on the roads and exacerbates the parking problem.

The rise in the number of motorcycles has created its own set of problems. Bikes take up less space but are easier targets for both extortion and theft. Motorcyclists often park their vehicles in small corners, but even then they are not spared by greedy police personnel. Many say they keep small denominations of money in their pockets specifically to pay off the police, if stopped. It has become part of the cost of daily commuting. The psychological toll of this harassment should not be underestimated. It creates a climate of fear, anger, and mistrust in public institutions.

Moreover, the lack of proper urban planning continues to add fuel to the fire. As older buildings are replaced by shopping malls and commercial centres, there is no enforcement of building bylaws requiring developers to include parking spaces. This results in huge structures without any parking provision, spilling more vehicles onto the streets. When complaints are raised, the response is often that the land mafia and powerful developers are too influential to be regulated.

The media has occasionally highlighted this issue, but coverage tends to be sporadic and lacks follow-up. There are few in-depth investigations or sustained campaigns to expose the nexus between parking attendants, police, and corrupt officials. Without public pressure and genuine political will to fix these problems, the situation is unlikely to improve.

To address these problems, a multipronged approach is necessary. The city needs proper urban planning that takes into account the realities of vehicle growth. Multistorey parking plazas should be built in old areas, and existing ones should be upgraded and made accessible. Technology can also play a role. For instance, digital parking meters, mobile apps, and centralised complaint systems could bring some transparency to the system. Most importantly, police reforms must be implemented to tackle the issue of bribery and highhandedness. Officers found guilty of extortion should be punished publicly to set an example.

Community involvement is also essential. Local residents and business owners should be consulted in planning and enforcement decisions. If people feel they have a stake in maintaining order and fairness, they are more likely to cooperate. Civil society organisations and urban planners should be involved in policy formulation to ensure sustainable, people-friendly solutions.

The parking crisis in Karachi's old areas is not merely about space. It is a symptom of deeper failures in governance, planning, and law enforcement. The daily suffering of ordinary citizens, the unchecked power of the police, and the growing frustration in the streets must be taken seriously. A city cannot function smoothly when its residents are treated like criminals for simply trying to park their vehicles. It is time the authorities listen to the people and take meaningful steps to restore order, fairness, and dignity in public life.



The writer is a seasoned journalist and a communications professional. He can be reached at [email protected]