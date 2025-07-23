Opposition turns down KP CM-announced APC invitation

(From left) ANP President Aimal Wali Khan, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — APP/PPI/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's opposition parties have rejected the PTI-led provincial government's invitation for an all-party conference (APC), set to take place tomorrow (Thursday).

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has convened the APC at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar tomorrow to discuss the recent surge in terrorist activities.

"Those who won't attend the APC will reveal they have no concern for the people," Gandapur told reporters in Peshawar on Wednesday after the opposition parties rejected his offer.

The development comes just days after the provincial government and the opposition parties had agreed on the Senate seat distribution — showing a rare instance where they were on the same page and even followed through on it.

In their statements, the Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) rejected the offer, with one of them terming it a mere "eyewash".

A spokesperson for the JUI-F confirmed that the party will not attend the APC called by the PTI-led government. The ANP has also decided to boycott the conference.

ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain stated that the APC is being organised by the provincial government, not PTI, and that all key decisions have already been made. “There is no longer any need for an APC,” he remarked. “We will not attend a conference called by the government.”

Similarly, the PPP has declined to attend. PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha criticised the provincial government, calling it insincere and dismissing the APC as a mere "eye wash".

“Numerous discussions have already taken place on law and order and other issues, but they have yielded no results,” he said. “The provincial government should first disengage from its sit-ins and protests and focus on addressing public concerns.”

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) announced attending the APC.

JI KP Central President Abdul Wasay confirmed that the party's senior leader, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, will attend the APC. JI supports every step to establish peace in the province, he added.

QWP Central Information Secretary Tariq Khan will represent the party in the conference, said the Aftab Sherpao-led party in a statement.

Govt seeks unified strategy

Invitations have been sent to the leadership of all political parties for consultations on the prevailing law and order situation in the province regarding the meeting set to take place tomorrow, according to the CM Secretariat.

The invitation letter highlights the recent surge in terrorist activities, particularly in the merged districts, which the chief minister described as a matter of grave concern. He reiterated the provincial government’s resolve to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

The letter further states that government efforts alone cannot succeed without the cooperation of all stakeholders. It emphasises the urgent need for political parties to rise above their affiliations and work together in formulating a unified strategy.

The CM expressed hope that all political parties would accept the invitation and contribute their valuable suggestions and opinions during this nationally important conference.

"Those who choose not to attend the APC will be sending a message that they are indifferent to public concerns," he told reporters.

Gandapur added that a briefing will be presented during the conference, highlighting the state of affairs when the current government took charge.

The chief minister noted that the provincial government has spent billions of rupees on improving the police force and has held tribal jirgas to gain public support.

Commenting on criticism directed at the government, Gandapur said it is easy to point fingers; however, it is necessary for everyone to reflect on their own conduct.