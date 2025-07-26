Trump says Thailand and Cambodia agree to hold immediate ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on his arrival at Glasgow Prestwick Airport, in Prestwick, Scotland, Britain, July 25, 2025. — Reuters

New flashpoints emerge as death toll crosses 30.

ASEAN chair Anwar Ibrahim pushes for ceasefire.

Dispute centres on ancient temples, border points.



United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to meet immediately to quickly work out a ceasefire, as he sought to broker peace after three days of fighting along their border.

In a series of social media posts during a visit to Scotland, Trump said he had spoken to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand's acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, and warned them that he would not make trade deals with either of the Southeast Asian governments if the border conflict continued.

"Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace," Trump wrote as he gave a blow-by-blow account of his diplomatic efforts.

Before Trump spoke to the two leaders, clashes on the Thai-Cambodian border persisted into a third day, and new flashpoints emerged on Saturday as both sides said they had acted in self-defence in the border dispute and called on the other to cease fighting and start negotiations.

More than 30 people have been killed and more than 130,000 people displaced in the worst fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours in 13 years.

There were clashes early on Saturday, both sides said, in the neighbouring Thai coastal province of Trat and Cambodia's Pursat Province, a new front more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from other conflict points along the long-contested border.

The two countries have faced off since the killing of a Cambodian soldier late in May during a brief skirmish. Troops on both sides of the border were reinforced amid a full-blown diplomatic crisis that brought Thailand's fragile coalition government to the brink of collapse.

As of Saturday, Thailand said seven soldiers and 13 civilians had been killed in the clashes, while in Cambodia, five soldiers and eight civilians had been killed, said Defence Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata.

Following calls for restraint on both sides from Trump's senior aides, he became directly involved on Saturday, speaking to each leader and saying he relayed messages back and forth.

"They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!" Trump wrote, saying both countries wanted to get back to the "Trading Table." He has sought to reach separate deals with dozens of countries in response to his announcement of wide-ranging tariffs on imports to the US.

"When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!" said Trump.

He offered no details on the ceasefire negotiations he said Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to hold.

The Thai and Cambodian embassies in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the Thai border province of Sisaket, a university compound has been converted into temporary accommodation, where a volunteer said more than 5,000 people were staying.

Samrong Khamduang said she left her farm, about 10km from the border, when fighting broke out on Thursday. The 51-year-old's husband stayed behind to look after the livestock.

"We got so scared with the sound of artillery," she said. "But my husband stayed back, and now we lost the connection. I couldn’t call him. I don’t know what is happening back there."

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, said he would continue to push a ceasefire proposal. Cambodia has backed Anwar's plan, while Thailand has said it agreed with it in principle.

"There is still some exchange of fire," Anwar said, according to state news agency Bernama. He said he had asked his foreign minister "to liaise with the respective foreign ministries and, if possible, I will continue engaging with them myself – at least to halt the fighting".

Security Council meeting

Thailand's ambassador to the United Nations told a Security Council meeting on Friday that soldiers had been injured by newly planted land mines in Thai territory on two occasions since mid-July - claims Cambodia has strongly denied - and said Cambodia had then launched attacks on Thursday morning.

"Thailand urges Cambodia to immediately cease all hostilities and acts of aggression, and resume dialogue in good faith," Cherdchai Chaivaivid told the council in remarks released to the media.

Cambodia's defence ministry said Thailand had launched "a deliberate, unprovoked, and unlawful military attack" and was mobilising troops and military equipment on the border.

"These deliberate military preparations reveal Thailand's intent to expand its aggression and further violate Cambodia's sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Cambodia called for the international community to "condemn Thailand's aggression in the strongest terms" and to prevent an expansion of its military activities, while Bangkok reiterated it wanted to resolve the dispute bilaterally.

Thailand and Cambodia have bickered for decades over the jurisdiction of various undemarcated points along their 817-km (508-mile) land border, with ownership of the ancient Hindu temples Ta Moan Thom and the 11th-century Preah Vihear central to the disputes.

Preah Vihear was awarded to Cambodia by the International Court of Justice in 1962, but tension escalated in 2008 after Cambodia attempted to list it as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

That led to skirmishes over several years and at least a dozen deaths.

Cambodia in June said it had asked the court to resolve its disputes with Thailand, which says it has never recognised the court's jurisdiction and prefers a bilateral approach.