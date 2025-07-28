Germany's Karachi consulate suspends services for non-EU nationals

The German national flag flies in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2022. — Reuters

Suspension affects all non-EU nationals.

Reason for temporary halt not yet disclosed.

Public to be informed on further updates.

The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi has announced the immediate suspension of all services for non-European Union (EU) citizens until further notice.

In an official statement, the consulate confirmed that this temporary closure applies to all non-EU applicants, including those with confirmed visa appointments.

It clarified that all such appointments have now been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

Applicants affected by this suspension have been advised to re-register through the consulate’s online appointment system once services resume.

The diplomatic mission said updates will be issued as and when the situation changes. The consulate expressed appreciation for the public’s understanding during this period of disruption.

Earlier this month, the Swedish government announced the resumption of visa services in Islamabad, which will facilitate Pakistanis to visit Sweden for short stays.

Moreover, the US consulates in Karachi and Lahore, in June, issued new instructions requiring applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant visas to make their social media accounts public.