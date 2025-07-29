 
Geo News

18 migrants die in shipwreck off eastern Libya, 50 missing

Ten survivors accounted for so far, says International Organisation for Migration

By
Reuters
|

July 29, 2025

Migrants attempt to save themselves after their boat capsized. — Reuters/File
Migrants attempt to save themselves after their boat capsized. — Reuters/File

At least 18 migrants died in a shipwreck off the city of Tobruk in eastern Libya over the weekend, and 50 are still missing, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday, citing reports.

Ten survivors have been accounted for so far, the IOM said.

Tobruk is a coastal city near the border with Egypt.

A diplomatic source from the Egyptian consulate in Benghazi in eastern Libya told Reuters by phone that the migrants are from Egypt.

The diplomat said 10 bodies were identified and transferred back home, while the survivors were being held in an anti-illegal migration facility.

A Libyan Coast Guard official said the bodies of migrants were found in Alaghila Beach, some 25 kilometers east of Tobruk.

Since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, Libya has become a transit country for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty across the desert and over the Mediterranean to Europe.

"This latest tragedy is a stark reminder of the deadly risks people are forced to take in search of safety and opportunity. Libya remains a major transit point for migrants and refugees, many of whom face exploitation, abuse, and life-threatening journeys," the IOM said.

'Voter IDs, Pakistani chocolates' recovered from Pahalgam attackers, claims Indian minister
'Voter IDs, Pakistani chocolates' recovered from Pahalgam attackers, claims Indian minister
Air India audit finds 51 safety lapses, from unapproved simulators to training gaps
Air India audit finds 51 safety lapses, from unapproved simulators to training gaps
Dubai airport logs record travellers in first half
Dubai airport logs record travellers in first half
India road crash kills 18 Hindu pilgrims video
India road crash kills 18 Hindu pilgrims
Harvard open to spending up to $500m to resolve Trump dispute
Harvard open to spending up to $500m to resolve Trump dispute
Gunman kills four, including police officer, in New York skyscraper
Gunman kills four, including police officer, in New York skyscraper
China floods leave 30 dead, tens of thousands forced to flee
China floods leave 30 dead, tens of thousands forced to flee
US, China make trade progress, paving way for possible Trump-Xi summit
US, China make trade progress, paving way for possible Trump-Xi summit