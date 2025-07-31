Millions flee coastal areas after 8.8 quake hits Kamchatka

A view of the sea during an evacuation of the coast following a tsunami warning issued by local authorities after an earthquake struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east of Russia, triggering warnings and evacuations across the South Pacific, in Dichato near Concepcion, Chile, July 30, 2025. — Reuters

PUERTO AYORA: People across the Pacific were forced to grab what they could and run for their lives after a powerful 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula on Wednesday.

The massive quake triggered tsunami alerts from Japan to South America, sending waves crashing into ports, shutting down beaches, and causing chaos as millions rushed to safer ground.

It was one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded. The quake generated waves of up to four metres (12 feet) in height.

The initial quake caused limited damage and only light injuries, despite being the strongest since 2011, when 15,000 people were killed in Japan.

But tsunami warnings were issued for more than a dozen countries, with millions of residents put on high alert.

In Russia, a tsunami crashed through the port of Severo-Kurilsk, submerging the local fishing plant, officials said.

Russian state television footage showed buildings and debris swept into the sea.

The surge of water reached as far as the town’s World War II monument about 400 metres from the shoreline, said Mayor Alexander Ovsyannikov.

In Japan, almost two million people were told to head to higher ground before the warnings were downgraded or rescinded.

The Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan — destroyed by a huge quake and tsunami in 2011 — was evacuated, its operator said.

One woman was killed as she drove her car off a cliff as she tried to escape, local media reported.

A swathe of South America’s Pacific coast remained under a tsunami warning by 1800 GMT Wednesday.

In the Galapagos Islands, national parks were closed, schools were shuttered, loudspeakers blared warnings, and tourists were spirited off sightseeing boats and onto the safety of land.

“As residents here, we really do feel scared: there’s this sense of uncertainty, we truly don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Patricia Espinosa of Isabela Island, where inhabitants were taken to higher ground in requisitioned buses and dump trucks.

“Once the wave train arrived... maximum heights of up to 1.3 m were observed,” according to the Ecuadorian navy’s oceanographic institute. “Disturbances are currently being recorded, which will continue for the next few hours.”

Peru closed 65 of its 121 Pacific ports as the Navy warned that fishing should be suspended and people should stay away from the coast.

Earlier, tsunami sirens blared near Hawaii’s popular Waikiki beach, where an AFP photographer saw gridlocked traffic as Hawaiians escaped to higher ground.

Hawaii governor Josh Green said flights in and out of the island of Maui had been cancelled as a precaution.

“STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!” US President Donald Trump said on social media.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later downgraded the alert for Hawaii to an advisory, and local authorities cancelled a coastal evacuation order.

Russian scientists reported that the Klyuchevskoy volcano erupted shortly after the earthquake.

“Red-hot lava is observed flowing down the western slope. There is a powerful glow above the volcano and explosions,” said Russia’s Geophysical Survey.

Pacific alerts

Wednesday’s quake was the strongest in the Kamchatka region since 1952, the regional seismic monitoring service said, warning of aftershocks of up to 7.5 magnitude.

The USGS said the quake was one of the 10 strongest tremors ever recorded.

The quake was followed by at least six aftershocks that further rattled the Russian Far East, including one of 6.9 magnitude.

In Taitung in Taiwan, hotel resort worker Wilson Wang, 31, told AFP: “We’ve advised guests to stay safe and not go out, and to avoid going to the coast.”

Pacific nation Palau, about 800 kilometres (500 miles) east of the Philippines, ordered the evacuation of “all areas along the coastline”.

Waves of up to four metres are expected overnight in the Marquesas Islands, French Polynesia, authorities said in a press statement.