Trump says edging closer to 'very fair deal' with China

President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that trade talks with China are heading in the right direction.

Speaking at the White House, he expressed hope that both countries would soon reach what he called a “very fair deal”.

His comments came as officials from both sides met for hours to try and settle their long-running trade dispute.

"We're moving along with China. We're doing fine with China," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I think it's going to work out very well. We're right in step. I think we're going to have a very fair deal with China."

US and Chinese officials met in Stockholm on Monday for more than five hours of talks aimed at resolving economic disputes, to extend their truce on a trade war by three months.

China is facing an August 12 deadline to reach a durable tariff agreement with Trump’s administration, after Beijing and Washington reached preliminary deals in May and June to end escalating tit-for-tat tariffs and a cut-off of rare earth minerals.

Trump’s administration has agreed trade deals with the European Union, Britain and Japan. It is negotiating with multiple other countries to achieve more.