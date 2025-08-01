Pakistan, US deepen ties on crypto collaboration after trade agreement

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. — Reuters

US unveils global digital asset regulation framework.

Bilal meets top US lawmakers, tech officials.

Crypto Council leads Pakistan’s blockchain policy efforts.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have expanded their cooperation to the digital domain, deepening collaboration on cryptocurrency policy following the conclusion of historic trade talks.

On July 31, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, met Bo Hines, Executive Director of President Trump’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets.

The meeting focused on global coordination of crypto regulation and Pakistan’s ambitions to become a regional hub for Web3 innovation.

The engagement followed the United States' unveiling of its long-awaited Digital Asset Framework — a major policy document outlining global digital asset regulation.

The alignment signalled a new chapter in bilateral ties, with both countries now exploring cooperation on crypto legislation.

This latest interaction was built on Saqib’s visit to the United States in June, during which he held meetings with Senators Cynthia Lummis, Tim Sheehy, and Rick Scott, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and Bo Hines.

Saqib also serves as CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), the country’s regulatory body for virtual assets.

The PCC is responsible for supporting the development and implementation of Pakistan’s national crypto strategy, designing licensing frameworks for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and promoting blockchain adoption across sectors.