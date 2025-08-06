Army major among three troops martyred in deadly Mastung terrorist attack

(From left) Naik Ibni Amin, Major Muhammad Rizwan Tahir, and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas. — ISPR

Incident takes place on night between Aug 5-6.

Major Rizwan partook in several anti-terror ops.

Security forces determined to wipe out terrorism.



RAWALPINDI: An army major was among three security personnel who were martyred by India-backed terrorists in Balochistan's Mastung district, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on the night between August 5 and 6, terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan targeted a security forces’ vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED).

ISPR identified those martyred as:

Major Muhammad Rizwan Tahir, 31, resident of Narowal district;

Naik Ibni Amin, 37, resident of Swabi district;

Lance Naik Muhammad Younas, 33, resident of the Karak district.

They "paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat", the military's media wing said.

"Major Rizwan Shaheed was a brave officer who participated in numerous counter terrorism operations and always led his troops from the front," the ISPR mentioned.

Following their martyrdom, the security forces launched a sanitisation operation in the area and killed four Indian-sponsored terrorists. The sanitisation operation will continue to eliminate any terrorists present in the area, it added.

"...the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve."

PM grieved by Mastung martyrdoms

Condemning the deadly Mastung attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the troops for swiftly eliminating four militants linked to “Fitna-e-Hindustan.”

In the wake of the tragedy, he offered prayers for the three soldiers martyred in the line of duty.

Extending his sympathies to their families, the premier said: "Their grief is not theirs alone; the entire nation stands with them in mourning."

"The soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces continue to defend the country like a wall that cannot be shaken," the PM said, adding, "Their courage cannot be forgotten."

The PM said that the sacrifices made in this fight against terrorism were unmatched. "The state remains determined to end terrorism completely."

According to him, the entire nation stands with its martyrs and those who protect the homeland.



Interior minister mourns martyrs

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also decried the IED attack on security forces in the strongest of words, saying the valiant sentinels of the homeland attained the highest honour through martyrdom.

Naqvi expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, calling their sacrifice a powerful example of duty and devotion to the country.