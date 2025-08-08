 
Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed on August 15

Holiday announced for all public and private schools

August 08, 2025

Students leave for their homes after school timings end on May 10, 2023. — Online
KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department will remain closed on August 15 (20th Safar 1447 AH) in observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a notification issued on August 8, the decision was taken in a meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Steering Committee on November 28, 2025. 

The closure will apply to schools across the province, with directives issued to circulate the order among all educational institutions for implementation.

Chehlum, which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), follows a day after Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations. 

This year, the two events are expected to create a rare holiday stretch, as August 14 is a nationwide public holiday, and provincial governments have the authority to declare Chehlum a holiday.

In 2024, Sindh also declared a Chehlum holiday for educational institutions. If similar holidays are announced in other provinces, it could lead to an extended break in parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Department has extended summer vacations until September 1 for all public and private schools, pushing back the earlier reopening date of August 14. Schools in Sindh have already reopened following the conclusion of their summer break on July 31.

