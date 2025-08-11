 
Indian police arrest fake police running 'crime bureau'

Accused forged documents, certificates and sought "donations" from victims

AFP
August 11, 2025

Indian policemen stand guard at the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) office, Mumbai, India. — Reuters
Indian police have arrested six men for allegedly posing as police and extorting "donations" from a rented office labelled a "crime investigative bureau".

The "International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau", run from an office decorated with "police-like colours and logos", was located in New Delhi satellite city Noida, police said in a statement late Sunday.

The accused forged documents and certificates and ran a website where they sought "donations" from victims, police said.

They also claimed they had an "affiliation with Interpol" and other international crime units.

"The perpetrators presented themselves as public servants," the police said.

Police recovered several mobile phones, chequebooks, stamp seals and identity cards.

The arrests come just weeks after a man was arrested for allegedly running a fake embassy from a rented house near New Delhi and duping job seekers of money with promises of employment abroad.

The accused was operating an illegal "West Arctic embassy" and claimed to be the ambassador of fictional nations including "West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, Lodonia".

Harsh Vardhan Jain, 47, was operating in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which neigbhours the capital, local police said.

He allegedly used vehicles with fake diplomatic plates and shared doctored photos of himself with Indian leaders to bolster his claims.

He is also accused of money laundering.

