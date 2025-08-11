PDMA issues flood advisory as Punjab braces for seventh monsoon spell

Airport Road near Rahimabad submerged in water due to heavy rain experienced in Rawalpindi, July 17, 2025. — APP

Authorities order evacuation of homes near riverbanks.

Urge public to avoid swimming in rivers and canals.

PDMA helpline 1129 open in case of any emergency.



The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab on Monday issued a flood advisory as the province braces for a seventh spell of monsoon rains from August 13.

In its advisory, the PDMA said that a fresh monsoon spell is likely to cause rising water levels in major rivers, including the Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum, as well as their adjoining streams and tributaries.

The PDMA warned of flooding in low-lying and riverine areas due to expected heavy rainfall.

Commissioners, deputy commissioners, and all relevant departments have been instructed to remain on high alert, the advisory read.

Meanwhile, Punjab PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has urged local authorities to ensure the evacuation of residents and livestock from riverbanks.

He also reminded the public that swimming in rivers, canals, and water bodies is strictly prohibited during the emergency period.

Citizens are advised to contact PDMA’s helpline at 1129 in case of any emergency, he said.

The recent monsoon spell wreaked havoc across Pakistan with scenes of urban flooding, flash floods and landslides resulting in over 300 deaths, while several others are still missing, along with damage to infrastructure.

Gilgit Baltistan, which hosts several tourist hotspots, was also battered by flash floods and landslides, with Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, last month, saying that at least 10 people were killed and four others were injured in the region in floods triggered by intense monsoon rains.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distributed compensation cheques among families affected by recent floods in Gilgit Baltistan and directed immediate restoration of damaged infrastructure under a Rs4 billion relief package.

During his visit to the region, the premier handed over Rs1 million compensation cheques to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the calamity. Offering prayers for the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured, the prime minister said he had come to express solidarity with the flood victims.

"Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change," PM Shehbaz had said while addressing the check-distribution ceremony.

He called for the establishment of an advanced warning system to mitigate future disaster risks.