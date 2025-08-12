Authorities decide to take action against terrorists in Bajaur, Khyber districts

Pakistan Army soldiers patrol during a military operation against TTP militants, in the main town of Miramnshah in North Waziristan. — AFP/File

Tribal elders demanded expulsion of militants: govt sources.

Arrangements made to accommodate displaced people: official.

Authorities have decided to take action against terrorists in Bajaur and Khyber districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, government sources said on Tuesday.

They said the decision was taken after talks between militants and the Bajaur Amn Jirga failed.

Under the talks, tribal elders had put up three demands, including the expulsion of militants from the tribal area.

The official sources said there are about 300 terrorists present in two areas of Tehsil Mamund of Bajaur and more than 350 in Khyber district.

The population of the Tehsil Mamund is more than 300,000, sources said adding that more than 40,000 people have moved to other areas from Bajaur.

As per official sources, more than 80% of the terrorists in Khyber and Bajaur are Afghans.



Speaking to Geo News, Malakand Division Commissioner Abid Wazir said arrangements have been made to accommodate displaced people in over 100 government buildings in Khar area of the Bajaur.

“A tent camp will also be set up in the Sports Complex of Khar,” he said adding that all facilities will be provided to the displaced persons.

According to the district administration, curfew was enforced from 11am to 11pm on all main roads connected to the district headquarters, Khar, according to The News.

In Mamond tehsil, a three-day curfew was imposed in around 27 localities from 11am on August 11 until 11am on August 14. The residents were asked to conclude all activities by 10:30am and remain indoors during the curfew period.

The authorities warned that any untoward incidents during this time would be the responsibility of those violating the restrictions. The district administration reported a significant movement of people out of Mamond tehsil over the past several days.

According to The News report published on August 9, security forces had laid out multiple options to the tribal jirgas in Bajaur for negotiations with the khawarij — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The first option, as per the security sources, demanded that the terrorists to leave Bajaur, whereas the second option relates to the tribes' evacuation for the operation so that the khawarij can be brought to an end.

Rejecting any government-level talks with the terrorists and their facilitators in Bajaur, the sources had ruled out negotiations until the militants completely submit to the state.

The terrorists, they had said, were using negotiations as a smokescreen to gear up for war and were living among the general population in Bajaur while simultaneously engaging in terrorist and criminal activities.

The development came as the country has witnessed an uptick in terror activities since 2021, especially in KP and Balochistan.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, there were 78 terrorist attacks across the country during June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths.

Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.