Prince William, Kate Middleton 'unlikely to accept' any invitation from Harry

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are not expected to accept any invitation from brother Prince Harry amid reports he wants reconciliation with the royal family.

A royal expert believes, the future king and queen are “unlikely” to attend Prince Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said about the upcoming event amid Harry’s ongoing rift with the royal family: “Prince William and Catherine are not thought likely to attend.”

“I strongly doubt Princess Anne will attend. However, there is a long time to go and anything could happen!”

Invictus, which Harry founded, is an important military charity, he said and added, “We don’t yet know if the King, who is commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, will attend.”

“We do know that if he does not, he is certain to be represented. He might ask Beatrice and Eugenie, both of whom get on with the Sussexes, to represent him.”

Richard Fitzwilliams further says, “This would be quite within his right as monarch, although it would obviously be seen as a snub. In any event, they (Eugenie and Beatrice) are expected to attend.”

Commenting on the royal expert’s remark, one fan says, “Invictus should be defunded until it replaces Harry, Markle with a Patron who represents the Armed Services' ethos of loyalty integrity and duty to Monarchy and Country.”