Pakistan's Malaika Noor wins historic silver at Asian Judo Championship

Noor has been one of Pakistan’s most promising judokas, based on consistent performances across various competitions

By
Atique ur Rehman
|

August 19, 2025

An undated picture of Pakistani judoka Malaika Noor in action. — Reporter
KARACHI: Pakistani judoka Malaika Noor has made history by winning a silver medal at the Amman Asian Open Judo Championship 2025 — becoming the first Pakistani woman to secure a medal in any Asian-level judo event.

Competing in the 52kg category, the 20-year-old judoka raised the bar with an excellent display of skill and determination throughout the tournament, including a dominant victory over Jordan’s Raneem Aljazazi in the semi-final.

She came close but could not make it in the final, after narrowly losing to her Saudi opponent and settling for second place.

The athlete has been one of Pakistan’s most promising judokas, courtesy of her consistent performances across various competitions. She also represented Pakistan at the World Junior Judo Championship in Dushanbe last year.

“The President of Pakistan Judo Federation, Col. Junaid Alam, along with the entire federation, extended heartfelt appreciation for her historic achievement,” the federation said in a statement.

Besides her, three Pakistani judokas, including Noor Khan and Muhammad Abbas Khalil, flared until the pre-quarter finals in their respective categories.

18-year-old Noor, who was representing Balochistan and Pakistan Navy in the 60kg, won his preliminary round fight against Jordan’s Mohammad Almashaqbeh but suffered defeat against Burundi’s Raoul Brillant Nganji in the next round.

Similarly, Abbas also had a flying start to the competition as he outclassed Jordan’s Khader Alwraikat in the preliminary round of the 73kg category, but was later defeated by Lebanon‘s Ghady Moussa in the pre-quarterfinal.

Furthermore, a rising 17-year-old judoka from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who was competing in his first international event, thumped Jordan’s Mohammad Almseden in his opening fight before losing to Bahrain’s R. Poltoratskii in the Last 16.

