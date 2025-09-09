‘SIM data leak': PTA says audits find no breaches in licensed sector

A representational image of several SIM cards. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday said its audits found no breaches in the licensed sector, following media reports of alleged online availability of subscriber data.

In a statement, a PTA spokesperson clarified that it did not hold or manage subscriber data, which remains solely with licensed operators.

The clarification came amid public concern and media reports over the possible exposure of sensitive personal data of mobile subscribers nationwide

“PTA has taken notice of media reports on alleged availability of subscriber data online,” the spokesperson added.

Initial review shows the reported datasets include family details, travel records, vehicle registrations, and CNIC copies indicating aggregation from multiple external sources, not telecom operators, the official added.

“In its ongoing crackdown on unlawful content, PTA has blocked 1,372 sites, apps, and social media pages involved in selling or sharing personal data,” read the statement.

The spokesperson further said that the ministry of interior had formed an inquiry committee which was probing into the matter.

The interior minister on Sunday took notice of the reported SIM data breach and ordered a high-level inquiry.

Taking immediate notice of the data leak, the minister sought a comprehensive report within two weeks.

In response to the minister’s order, director general National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had constituted a special investigation team and tasked it with thoroughly examining every aspect of the alleged data leak to determine the source and extent of the breach.

The primary objectives of the investigation were to identify the individuals or entities responsible for the data leak, determine how the breach occurred and initiate appropriate legal action against those found involved.

The NCCIA had confirmed that the special investigation team will present its findings and recommendations within 14 days.