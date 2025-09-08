 
Suparco captures stunning 'Blood Moon' over Quetta skies

The eclipse peaked at 11:12pm on Sunday, with the total phase ending at 11:53pm.

Web Desk
September 08, 2025

Total lunar eclipse as observed from Quetta on September 7, 2025. — SUPARCO
A spectacular total lunar eclipse, widely known as a “Blood Moon,” illuminated skies across Pakistan on the night of September 7–8, 2025, with Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) capturing striking images from Quetta.

The celestial event began when the moon’s brightness started to fade at 8:28pm (PST). The partial eclipse commenced at 9:27pm, followed by the full total eclipse at 10:31pm. 

Total lunar eclipse as observed from Quetta on September 7, 2025. — SUPARCO
At its peak at 11:12pm, the moon glowed in red hues before the total phase ended at 11:53pm. The partial eclipse continued until 12:57am, concluding completely at 1:55am on September 8.

The phenomenon was also visible across much of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

Observers in Europe and Africa witnessed a partial eclipse during moonrise, while viewers in the Americas missed the spectacle altogether.

