Over 100 arrested as match abandoned following fan violence in Argentina

A fan of Universidad de Chile prepares to throw a stone during the interruption of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second leg football match between Argentina’s Independiente and Chile’s Universidad de Chile at the Libertadores de America stadium in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on August 20, 2025.

More than 100 football fans were in custody Thursday after Argentine and Chilean supporters fought with knives, sticks, stun grenades, and bathroom fittings during a club knock-out match near Buenos Aires.

An official for Argentine side Independiente told AFP that 125 people were arrested after Wednesday night's abandoned Copa Sudamericana last-16 decider against Universidad de Chile.

The Chilean government said 19 of its citizens had been hospitalised, including one with stab wounds, in some of the worst sporting violence South America has seen in years.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric described the incidents as an "unacceptable lynching" and called for justice.

The violence appeared to have flared at halftime when fans of the Chilean side began throwing stones, sticks, bottles, and seats at home supporters.

Players and match officials stood on the pitch hands-on-heads as Independiente fans rushed the visitors' enclosure -- stripping, beating, and bloodying those who could not, or would not, escape.

One Universidad de Chile fan jumped from the upper tier of the stands to escape his attackers, but miraculously managed to survive with non-life-threatening injuries.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the violence "barbaric" and called for "example-setting sanctions".

Chile dispatched its interior minister to Buenos Aires to investigate.

'Miracle'

The match was 1-1 when it was suspended in the 48th minute, before being called off.

Universidad de Chile president Michael Clark said two fans were gravely injured and by "miracle no one is dead".

Graphic images of the violence quickly spread on social media.

Players from both sides appealed for action to be taken.

"This level of violence cannot be tolerated," Chilean international Felipe Loyola, who plays for Independiente, wrote on social media. "I don't know where the police were."

As they left the stadium, Independiente fans expressed anger over the policing of the game and the decision to place the visitors in a section near the home fans.

Universidad players left their Buenos Aires hotel for the airport on Thursday without making statements.

On Thursday a small crowd gathered outside a police station in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires province waiting for news about friends or relatives detained inside.