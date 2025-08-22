ICC unveils revised schedule for Women's World Cup 2025

An undated picture of DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India. — AFP/File

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a revised schedule for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, dropping Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium as a host venue.

According to a statement issued by the sport’s governing body, the Bengaluru stadium, where 11 cricket fans died during celebrations in June, would no longer host Women's World Cup matches, including the opening game.

Navi Mumbai has been named as its replacement, the ICC added.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will now host up to five fixtures, including three league matches, one semifinal and potentially the tournament final.

Bengaluru was initially one of five host cities but has been replaced in the updated plan. The overall tournament schedule remains unchanged, with matches to be played from September 30 to November 2 across five venues.

Apart from Navi Mumbai, the confirmed host stadiums include ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

As per the ICC, the first semifinal will be held on October 29 in either Guwahati or Colombo, while the second semifinal is scheduled for October 30 in Navi Mumbai. The final, set for November 2, will be staged either in Navi Mumbai or Colombo.

The 2025 edition marks the 13th instalment of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, which was first held in 1973. Australia, who secured their seventh title in 2022, qualified automatically by topping the ICC Women’s Championship standings.

Joining them through direct qualification were England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India.

The final two spots were claimed by Pakistan and Bangladesh, who finished in the top two of the Women's World Cup Qualifier held in April.

