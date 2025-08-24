Saeed Ghani's brother named in FIR over alleged assault

The image shows Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani (right) along with his brother Farhan Ghani. — [email protected]

FIR includes charges of attempted murder and terrorism.

FIR names Farhan and his aides over physical assault.

Saeed Ghani says brother will prove innocence in court.

KARACHI: Karachi police have registered a case against Farhan Ghani, a PPP leader and chairman of Chanesar Town, who is the brother of Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani.

The case has been filed at the Ferozabad police station on the complaint of a government employee, Hafiz Sohail, who alleged that he was attacked while supervising fibre cable work on a service road off Shahrah-e-Faisal on August 22.

The FIR named Farhan and his five associates under charges of attempted murder and terrorism, along with other provisions of the law.

The PPP leader and town chairman is currently in police custody. However, police have not confirmed the arrest.

The complainant said in the FIR that he is a government employee and was tasked to supervise underground fibre cable work. He said that he was present on the site when around 20 to 25 men, including Farhan, Qamar Ahmed and Shakeel, arrived in three vehicles.

The group allegedly confronted Sohail, asking him to stop the work and questioning whether he had permission to dig the road, says the FIR.

Sohail said that he told them he held all the relevant NOCs, stressing that the work was being carried out with the approval of all relevant authorities.

He claimed that Farhan’s men then assaulted him, pointed weapons at him with the intention to kill. He further said that they took him to a nearby petrol station office, where he was tortured.

In the meantime, a police van arrived at the scene, rescuing him from the group, took him to the police station, the FIR added.

Reacting to the report, the LG minister said that his brother, along with his associates, would face the law following the registration of a case against them.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Sunday, the minister confirmed that an altercation had taken place the previous day between Farhan and Sohail.

He said that Sohail had exercised his legal right by lodging an FIR over the incident.

The minister added that Farhan and the others involved would present themselves before the authorities and contest the case in court.

“They will prove their innocence before the court,” the minister said.