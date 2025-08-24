 
Geo News

Ronaldo becomes first player to score 100 goals for four different clubs

Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 5–3 on penalties to win Saudi Super Cup final in Hong Kong

By
Reuters
|

August 24, 2025

Al Nassrs Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during the penalty shootout on August 23, 2025. — Reuters
 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during the penalty shootout on August 23, 2025. — Reuters

Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 5–3 on penalties to win the Saudi Super Cup final in Hong Kong after a dramatic 2–2 draw on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th goal for the losing side.

Portugal forward Ronaldo, 40, opened the scoring in the 40th minute from the penalty spot to reach the milestone after Ali Majrashi was penalised for handball.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first player to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs.

Al-Ahli, who won this year's Asian Champions League title, responded in first-half stoppage time through Franck Kessie, who finished low past Al-Nassr keeper Bento after a well-placed pass from new signing Enzo Millot.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the second half and Ronaldo tested Edouard Mendy with a powerful strike before Firas Al-Buraikan struck the post.

Marcelo Brozovic restored Al-Nassr’s lead in the 82nd minute, capitalising on a poor clearance and firing home from inside the box.

Al-Ahli equalised again in the 89th minute, however, when Roger Ibanez headed in a Riyad Mahrez corner after Bento misjudged the ball.

In the shootout, Al-Ahli converted all five penalties and although Ronaldo converted his spot-kick, Al-Nassr missed one to hand the Jeddah-based club their second Saudi Super Cup title.

